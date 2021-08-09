World Thailand speeds up vaccinations for target groups Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is racing against time to give COVID-19 vaccines to target groups, especially senior citizens, to reduce their death rate, reported the Bangkok Post newspaper.

World Thai government to extend rice price scheme The Thai government looks set to extend the rice price guarantees in the 2021-22 season, pledging to earmark 88 billion THB (over 2.6 billion USD) for the annual scheme operating for the third consecutive year.

World ASEAN’s Special Envoy urges full access to all parties in Myanmar The Brunei diplomat appointed by ASEAN as its special envoy to Myanmar has recently said that he should be given full access to all parties in Myanmar.

World Lao newspapers hail Laos-Vietnam traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation Lao newspapers have given front-page treatment to a two-day official visit to Laos on August 9-10 by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State.