Cambodia on eighth consecutive day with drop in new COVID-19 case number
Health workers conduct COVID-19 vaccination in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 8. (Source: Xinhua/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia experienced the eighth consecutive day with a drop in the number of COVID-19 infections on August 9 with less than 600 cases from average 900 new patients per day earlier.
The result has increased the Cambodian Government’s confidence in the effectiveness of its COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
On August 9, the country’s Ministry of Health confirmed 508 additional COVID-19 cases, 121 of which were imported. It reported 23 new deaths and 660 recoveries.
As of August 9, Cambodia had recorded a total of 82,399 COVID-19 cases with 76,155 recoveries and 1,585 fatalities.
Despite the fall in the number of new cases, the Southeast Asian country is still facing a high risk of pandemic spreading as many new patients discovered in the community were diagnosed with Delta variant.
On August 8, the country reported 58 Delta-infected patients in nine provinces, including 47 found in the community, four medical staff and seven migrant workers returning from Thailand. The figure raised the total number of cases suffering Delta variant to 385 from March 31 to August 8.
Experts warned that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Cambodia may surge when the country re-open its border with Thailand on August 13./.