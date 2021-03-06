Cambodia passes tougher law for prevention of COVID-19 spread
The National Assembly of Cambodia on March 5 unanimously approved a draft Law on Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and other Highly Contagious Diseases, which clearly stated financial penalties and prison sentences for violators.
Many areas in Cambodia's Sihanoukville city have been locked down to prevent the spread of the pandemic (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The National Assembly of Cambodia on March 5 unanimously approved a draft Law on Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and other Highly Contagious Diseases, which clearly stated financial penalties and prison sentences for violators.
As reported by China's Xinhua News Agency, all 83 lawmakers, who were present at the parliamentary session, passed the bill that consisted of six chapters and 18 articles.
Senior lawmaker Lork Kheng said under the law, quarantine escapees, who lead to the spread of COVID-19 to others, will be punishable by six months to three years in prison and a fine of 2,500 USD dollars.
A COVID-19 patient fleeing treatment or a Ministry of Health-designated treatment facility will be imprisoned from one to five years and a fine of 5,000 USD, Kheng said, adding that the jail term will be increased to 10 years if the act leads to the spread of COVID-19 to others.
A person intentionally spreads the COVID-19 to others will be punishable by imprisonment from five to 10 years, and the prison sentences will be raised from 10 to 20 years if the act is organised by a group or a syndicate, she said.
Health Minister Mam Bunheng said the draft law was designed to combat the pandemic and to help minimise its impact on social and economic sectors in Cambodia.
By March 5, the Southeast Asian nation had registered a total of 932 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 489 recoveries./.