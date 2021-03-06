World COVID-19 developments remain complicated in Southeast Asia The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,045 new COVID-19 cases on March 5, the record number in four months, raising the total count in the country to 587,704.

World 13th Asia-Europe Meeting delayed to late 2021 Cambodia has again delayed the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) to the fourth quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia develops medical tourism for elderly tourists Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of Indonesia Erick Thohir has said the Indonesian Government will build the Sanur area in Bali into a world-class Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ), focusing on medical tourism serving elderly tourists.

World Thailand persists with 4-percent GDP growth target this year The Thai government has pledged to revitalise tourism, stimulate domestic spending, and spur exports and investment to help economic growth reach its 4-percent target this year, local media reported.