World All passengers aboard Westerdam cruiser return home: PM Hun Sen Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on February 24 that all passengers on board MS Westerdam cruise ship have left Cambodia for their home countries after none of them tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

World Malaysia: Six parties’ leaders granted audience with King Leaders of six parties in Malaysia have been granted an audience with King Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah following talks about formation of a new government coalition.

World Malaysian PM submits resignation to King Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

World Thailand expects tourism to recover after new year festival The acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) may subside in the second half of 2020 or earlier, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan said on February 23, expecting that the country’s tourism would recover after its Songkran New Year festival.