Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) meets his Cambodian counterpart Prak Shokhonn in Singapore on November 13 (Photo: VNA)

– Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Shokhonn on November 13 affirmed that his country will work to support the Vietnamese-Cambodian community in Tonle Sap Lake to resettle.In a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Singapore, the official underscored that the Cambodian Government hopes to continue fostering ties with Vietnam and will create optimal conditions for the community to settle down.For his part, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Minh acknowledged efforts by the Cambodian side in assisting the Vietnamese-Cambodian community in Tonle Sap Lake area of Kampong Chhnang province.He also expressed his concern that many members of the community have been moved to a new resettlement area where the minimum living conditions are not ensured.He recalled Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s request to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen for support to the Vietnamese Cambodian community to leave the Tonle Sap Lake area and stabilise their life in a new place, and for a clear roadmap relating to the work to ensure their livelihoods and necessary infrastructural works such as schools and health care stations.At the meeting, Deputy PM Minh also congratulated Prak Sokhonn for his appointment as the Deputy PM of Cambodia. Minh also showed his delight at the growth of the Vietnam-Cambodia partnership in the recent time.-VNA