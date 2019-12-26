A stadium to be used for SEA Games 32 (Photo: khmertimeskh)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia begins preparing for its hosting of the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2023 after a successful run in the 2019 Games, the 30th of its kind, in the Philippines.



Cambodia won a total of 46 medals for its second-best finish in the regional sports competition since rejoining it in 1995.



Early this week, Tourism Minister Thong Khon, who is also the Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), presided over the opening of another round of workshops dealing with financial compliance and administrative affairs that was conducted by the 2023 SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).



He reiterated the need for close coordination among the various committees, organisations, federations and others involved in the preparation for the 2023 SEA Games.

He also emphasised the need to spend the budget for sports development wisely and effectively.

Preparations for the 2023 SEA Games began in earnest six years ago with construction of the Morodok Techo National Stadium and other SEA Games-related projects on the outskirts of Phnom Penh.

Phnom Penh will be the venue of most of the sporting events during the tournament, with the provinces of Kampot, Kep, Takeo, Siem Reap, Battambang and Kampong Cham hosting the rest./.