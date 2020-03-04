World Indonesia to invest 6.3 bln USD in power infrastructure development State electricity company PLN of Indonesia will spend 90 trillion Rp (6.3 billion USD) on financing the development of new electricity infrastructure in 2020, a representative of the company has said.

World Singapore bars visitors from RoK, northern Italy, Iran Singapore has expanded its entry restrictions to bar visitors who have travelled to the Republic of Korea, Iran or northern Italy within the past 14 days.

World Thailand announces new countermeasures against COVID-19 Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on March 3 announced new measures to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

World Malaysia delays first parliament sitting in 2020 The first sitting of the Parliament of Malaysia expected to open on March 9 will be postponed till May 18, according to local media.