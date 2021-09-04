Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Secretary of State at the Cambodian Health Ministry Youk Sambath received 2.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China on September 4.

Of them, 2 million doses were ordered by the Cambodian Government and the remaining aided by Sinovac.

During the vaccination campaign from February 10 to September 3, over 9.4 million Cambodian adults were given at least one shot, with more than 8.2 million fully vaccinated, making the country close to the goal of vaccinating 10 million adults.

On September 4, the Cambodian Health Ministry reported 13 deaths and 422 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 138 imported and 284 local transmissions, raising the total tally to 94,839.

The same day, the Lao Health Ministry logged additional 156 new cases, including 64 community cases and one death.

Laos has so far recorded 15,761 cases, including 16 fatalities./.