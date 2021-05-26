At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 26 received 800 ventilators and medical supplies, including 2 million medical masks and 300,000 N95 masks, presented by the Vietnamese Government and people, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



At the handover ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodian Minister of Health Mam Bun Heng thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for the gifts worth 200,000 USD, which come at a time when Cambodia is battling with the pandemic.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh spoke highly of the efforts of the Cambodian government and people, including the Ministry of Health, in the fight against COVID-19.

He thanked the Cambodian Ministry of Health for following Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s directions to offer free vaccinations to staff of foreign representative offices.



During their phone talks on April 6, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen agreed to effectively realise agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders, enhance national defence-security coordination, improve the efficiency of border management, curb the spread of pandemic and ensure smooth goods flows via border gates.



PM Chinh expressed his belief that the Cambodian Government and people, under the sound leadership of PM Hun Sen, will soon drive back the pandemic and reap new achievements.



They also directed the two health ministers share experience in combating COVID-19.



Earlier, in April 2020 and April 2021, the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and people handed over medical supplies, including testing kits, medical and anti-bacteria masks, protective gears and cash worth 500,000 USD, to Cambodia./.