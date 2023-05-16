Illustrative photo (Photo: Gmanetwork)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia's National Election Committee (NEC) on May 15 recognised 18 political parties for the upcoming election in July.

In a statement released on May 15, NEC announced that after reviewing the completed dossiers, the agency officially recognised five more political parties and a list of eligible candidates to participate in the 7th National Assembly election.

Among the parties that NEC requested to submit additional documents, the opposition Candlelight Party (CP) was disqualified for the election because it had failed to submit a verified copy of its original party registration document with the Ministry of Interior.

Many political parties in Cambodia have supported the NEC's decision. For its part, the CP said it was filing an appeal against the NEC's decision to the Constitutional Council - Cambodia's top judicial body.

As of May 8, the last of the 15 days for political parties and candidates to register to participate in the 7th National Assembly election in Cambodia, NEC received 20 sets of dossiers. Cambodia holds a general election every five years. The most recent election took place on July 29, 2018./.