World Indonesia, India’s navies conduct joint exercise The navies of Indonesia and India on May 14 began a six-day maritime exercise in sync with their overall efforts to expand bilateral military engagement.

World Malaysia, RoK strengthen cooperation in agriculture Malaysia and the Republic of Korea (Rok) will strengthen bilateral cooperation and trade in agriculture, according to Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (MAFS).

World Thailand election: MFP takes lead The Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) concluded its vote counting on May 15 and announced the Move Forward Party (MFP)'s victory in the May 14 general election.

World Indonesia exports live chickens to Singapore for first time Indonesia made its inaugural export of live chickens to Singapore on May 13, with a total of 23,040 fowls or 41.46 tonnes.