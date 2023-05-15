Cambodia recognises over 15,000 election observers
The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia has officially recognised more than 15,000 domestic observers and special guests who will monitor the coming 7th National Assembly election.
It said in a press release on May 13 that among the observers from five local civil society organisations, 9,977 are from the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, 3,211 from the Cambodian Women for Peace and Development, and 1,679 from the Committee for Free and Fair Elections in Cambodia.
Observer applications began on April 1, with domestic observers having to apply before the deadline of July 12 and international ones before July 19.
NEC is considering applications from 1,157 additional observers and two special guests, it noted.
Meanwhile, NEC has also granted cards to 190 reporters from domestic and foreign press agencies who will cover the election.
As of May 8, the last of the 15-day registration period for political parties and candidates, 20 political parties had registered with NEC to compete in the election, and 11 of them had been officially recognised.
The 7th National Assembly election is slated for July 23. Cambodia holds the general election every five years, with the most recent on July 29, 2018./.