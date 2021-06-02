Vaccinations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Health on June 2 reported 750 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 34 imported and 716 local transmissions.



The figure has raised the total number of infections in the country to 31,460. Of whom, 24,042 were given all-clear from the virus and 230 died.



The ministry also reported that over 2.6 million Cambodians were vaccinated as of May 31, or 26.25 percent of the total population.

A patient is sent to East Java, Indonesia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Also on June 2, the Indonesian Ministry of Health began COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for hundreds of thousands of the disabled and those with mental disorder, as part of the third stage of the national vaccination programme targeting 63.9 million vulnerable persons in socio-economic and geographical aspects.



Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said if the community immunisation goal is unachievable, COVID-19 will remain a big challenge to economic recovery by 2022./.