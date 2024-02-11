Monkeypox viruses (Photo: AFP)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Health on February 11 confirmed three more cases of monkeypox in the capital city of Phnom Penh, bringing the total number to nine since the first case was recorded in the Southeast Asian country in July 2022.

The three new cases were discovered in the districts of Dangkor, Toul Kork, and Por Senchey. They are being treated at hospitals.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 25, monkeypox has been recorded in 117 countries with over 93,000 cases, including 176 deaths.

The symptoms of the disease are easily recognisable, including high fever, muscle pain, lymphadenopathy and rash. Typically, the illness can last for 2-4 weeks, with an incubation period of 5-21 days before symptoms appear./.