World Indonesia closes land borders with Malaysia Indonesia’s West Kalimantan has closed its land borders with Malaysia’s Sarawak state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

World World Bank helps Philippines fight COVID-19 The World Bank has earmarked a 100-million-USD loan to help the Philippines fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Philippine Department of Finance said on March 18.

World COVID-19 makes Singapore face first recession in nearly two decades Singapore is edging towards its first full-year recession in nearly two decades as neighboring Malaysia’s travel ban cuts off a key source of labor and its economy is hit by COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the central bank to loosen policy.

World Cambodia uncovers 75 money laundering cases Cambodia’s Interior Ministry has so far cracked down on 75 money laundering cases, seized about 8 million USD and confiscated nearly 3,000 vehicles, since the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed the country on its grey list a year ago.