Cambodia records two more COVID-19 cases
Cambodian people wear face masks (Source: AFP/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has recorded two more cases positive for the SARS-CoV-2, raising the total to 35, spokesperson of the country’s Ministry of Health Or Vandine said on March 18.
All schools across Cambodia have been ordered to close in an effort to counter the threat of the pandemic.
On March 15, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen issued urgent measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Cambodian people are advised to refrain from travelling to European nations, the US and Iran where the pandemic is raging through.
Ministries and sectors are asked not to send officials for working trips and meetings in above-mentioned countries. In case of urgent meetings, they need to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to send diplomatic representatives stationed at the relevant countries to the events.
All people returning from European countries, the US and Iran will undergo 14-day quarantine./.