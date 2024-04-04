Cambodia reiterates commitment toward mine-free world
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet (Photo: AKP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on April 4 reaffirmed Cambodia's commitment to a world free of landmines and called for collective action to achieve this goal.
“We reaffirm our commitment to achieving a mine-free world, overcoming the challenges posed by landmines and turning our vision into reality to ensure that the next generation can live in safety and dignity and be free from the threat of landmines and explosive remnants of war,” said the premier in a message released on his social media networks this morning on the occasion of the International Mine Awareness Day as quoted by the country’s Ministry of Information.
According to the ministry, as Cambodia is the Chair of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction (Ottawa Treaty) in 2024, the PM called on the international community to continue to work together to highlight the efforts to eliminate this hidden killer, as well as emphasise the importance of mine action to promote peace, security and sustainable development around the world.
International Mine Awareness Day, observed this year under the theme of "Protecting Life, Building Peace," is aimed to underscore the importance of raising awareness on the threat posed by landmines and explosive remnants of war to innocent people worldwide.
Cambodia became a party to the Ottawa Treaty in 2000. It was elected by the 164 member states to chair and host the 5th Review Conference of the Mine Ban Convention – the Siem Reap-Angkor Summit on a Mine-Free World – in Siem Reap province in late November this year./.