World Thailand: Air pollution improves in Chiang Mai Air pollution in Thailand's Chiang Mai has improved from last year, and hopes are rising for good air quality in the future in the northern province and its main city, provincial Governor Nirat Wongsitthithavorn has said.

ASEAN Vietnam joins ASEAN meetings with financial, monetary partners Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Quang Dung attended meetings between ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors and the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), the US- ASEAN Business Council (US ABC), and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Laos on April 4.

World Singapore Southeast Asia’s leading start-up destination: report Singapore was the top start-up investment destination in Southeast Asia in 2023 despite a downturn in funding, according to a new report by Enterprise Singapore and DealStreetAsia.

World Myanmar deaths from mines, ordnance triple in 2023 The number of civilian casualties in Myanmar as a result of landmines and explosive ordnance reached 1,052, tripled the incidents recorded in 2022, the United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF) said on April 4.