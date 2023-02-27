FATF delegates discuss key issues in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing in Paris on February 24. (Photo: FATF)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Paris-headquartered Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has removed Cambodia and Morocco from its grey list of high-risk countries for money laundering after the Southeast Asian nation had been listed since 2019.

According to the FATF, Cambodia had made progress in improving anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regimes.



The country "has addressed its technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plan on strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in February 2019," the FATF said.

It added that Cambodia is no longer subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process.

The FATF has just added South Africa and Nigeria to its “grey list” of countries for falling to combat money laundering and terrorism financing./.