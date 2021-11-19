World Thailand – Laos train service goes on test run The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and related operators have recently tested the new dual-track rail service from Rayong province’s Map Ta Phut station to Tha Na Laeng station in Laos.

World Malaysia approves use of CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine for booster shots Malaysian authorised agencies has issued conditional approval for use of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech as booster shots for those aged 18 and above.

World EU, ASEAN promote partnership in environment protection, sustainable development The European Union (EU) on November 18 launched a Green Team Europe Initiative in partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Laos sees record daily number of COVID-19 infections The number of new COVID-19 cases in Laos has continued increasing with 1,401 infections reported in 24 hours, raising the tally to 58,798, the country’s Ministry of Health said on November 18.