Cambodia reopens museums, cinemas, theatres
People wearing face masks in Cambodia (Photo: xinhua/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian government allowed the reopening of museums, cinemas and theatres in all provinces throughout the country from November 18.
“The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has decided to reopen access to museums, cinemas and theatres in all provinces across the country. But we have to strictly implement the health measures and follow the procedures outlined by the Ministry of Health,” the ministry said in its press statement.
According to the procedures, owners of cinemas and theatres have to ask all audience members who come to their cinema or theatre to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or to scan the QR Code for that location, except for people under the age of six.
The culture ministry added that the attendees have to have their temperatures taken and wear masks. If anyone suspects they have Covid-19, they have to stay isolated in a waiting room and contact health officials./.