Cambodia reports 69 new COVID-19 cases
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Health on April 2 reported 69 COVID-19 positive cases, including one imported and 68 community infections.
The locally transmitted cases were recorded in Phnom Penh, Svay Rieng, Kandal and Sihanoukville.
By April 2, Cambodia’s total positive cases increased to 2,546, including 1,256 recoveries and 16 fatalities.
Also on the same day, Khmer Times reported that the Japanese government has donated nearly 1 million USD to Cambodia through UNICEF to support the country’s government in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The donation is mainly intended for the improvement of the cold chain management that will make sure vaccines remain effective.
The grant will boost Cambodia’s health system capacity as it rolls out the largest and most rapid vaccination programme in its history. The cold chain management of the country will be improved through enhanced infrastructure, equipment, transportation and training for healthcare staff.
Cambodia on April 1 started to inoculate its citizens with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.
The country aims to inoculate around 745,000 people with the Sinovac jabs during this vaccination drive, which will last until April 9./.
