Cambodia rescues 19 Thai people from scam gang
Officials talk with victims rescued from Oddar Meanchey in Cambodia (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)Bangkok (VNA) - Cambodian authorities rescued 19 citizens of Thailand from a call scam gang in Oddar Meanchey on March 16, according to the Suranaree Task Force of Thailand.
Major General Nat Sri-in, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, said on March 17 that about 30 Cambodian officials launched the rescue operation after Thai officials received a phone call for help on March 14 from one of the Thai victims lured into working for a call scam gang in Oddar Meanchey.
According to the officer, the 19 rescued people were among about 50 lured to work at a call scam centre run by people of Taiwan (China). The centre was at a casino complex situated near the Chong Chom border pass in Kap Choeng district of Surin province.
The rescued victims said that most lured Thai workers had entered Cambodia through Poipet and been sent to casinos in Cambodia./.