World COVID-19: Singapore criticises irresponsible virus carriers Singaporean authorities on March 10 criticised coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 carriers for socially irresponsible actions that risk spreading the disease.

World Indonesia’s budget deficit forecast to reach 2.2-2.5 pct of GDP Indonesia's state budget deficit is expected to reach 2.2-2.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year as the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) has hindered global economic activities, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

World Thailand cancels Songkran-related events amid COVID-19 fears Thailand’s Bangkok administration has decided to cancel all state and private-sponsored events related to Thailand’s annual water-splashing Songkran Festival due to fears of the COVID-19 epidemic.

World Cambodian garment factories thirsty for raw materials The Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in southern Cambodia received more than 200 containers of raw materials from China on March 9.