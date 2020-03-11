Cambodia reserves 2 billion USD to fight COVID-19
Cambodia has earmarked 2 billion USD to save the economy in case of the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on March 10.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (Source: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia has earmarked 2 billion USD to save the economy in case of the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on March 10.
The government has reserved a budget of about 800 million USD to back the economy if the coronavirus crisis prolongs for six months, he said, adding that the country will need between 800 million USD and 2 billion USD if the disease prolongs for one year.
He unveiled that the government last week approved 30 million USD in emergency funds to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and other diseases for six months.
The PM said Cambodia’s economic growth is expected to slow down to nearly 6 percent this year from its earlier projection of 6.5 percent.
Health Minister Mam Bunheng confirmed the third COVID-19 infection case in Cambodia on March 10. The 65-year-old patient is a British woman who travelled from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to Cambodia’s Kampong Cham province via a cruise ship./.