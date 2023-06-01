Cambodia reveals locations for 12th ASEAN Para Games' opening, closing ceremony live broadcasts (Photo: internet)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The opening and closing ceremonies of the 12th ASEAN Para Games will be broadcast live at three locations in public areas in the capital city of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.



The Phnom Penh Capital Administration has informed the public that the opening and closing ceremonies, which are held on June 3 and June 9, respectively, will be the special occasion. They will take place at the Morodok Techo National Stadium under the chair of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.



Accordingly, these two ceremonies will be broadcasted live from 18:00 pm until the end at three locations, namely the Garden in front of Wat Botum Vatey in Chaktomuk ward, Daun Penh district; the Preah Neang Prachha Barami Park in Chroy Changva ward, Chroy Changva district; and the Freedom Park near Russey Keo flyover in Russey Keo ward, Russey Keo district.



The Phnom Penh Capital Administration hopes that the public will support and watch the live broadcasts at the above locations in large numbers.



Earlier, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen affirmed that the opening and closing ceremonies of the coming 12th ASEAN Para Games will be comparable to those of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) that the country held earlier in May.



He called on the entire people of the host country to support the regional sport event for athletes with disabilities.



The PM said as there were only eight days left, all workers should support the Games for disabled athletes, which is not different from that for the able-bodied.



Cambodia has completed preparations for the 12th ASEAN Para Games at seven locations in Phnom Penh capital.

According to the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia (NPCC), seven venues for 14 sport competitions at the Games include Morodok Techo National Stadium, Olympic National Stadium and Union of Youth Federation of Cambodia (UYFC), National Sports Training Centre, Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) and Naga World II.



The Morodok Techo National Stadium on the outskirts of Phnom Penh is the venue for eight events, namely athletics, swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, table tennis, badminton, blind football and volleyball for the disabled.



The 12th ASEAN Para Games, slated for June 3 - 9, is set to feature more than 400 competition categories of 14 sports. Cambodia will send 236 athletes to the Games./.