ASEAN ASEAN, Indian youths boost cooperation amid pandemic The third India – ASEAN youth dialogue took place online on June 8 – 10, revolving around the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia to undergo lockdown again if surge in new COVID-19 cases reported Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on June 10 that the country will reinstate tighter measures or undergo lockdown again if it reports an increase in new COVID-19 cases.