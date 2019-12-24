World Thailand forecasts worst drought in four decades Thailand’s Meteorological Department is forecasting that the drought will be the worst in 40 years and last until May 2020.

World Cambodia’s Kampot sea festival draws 900,000 visitors About 900,000 visitors at home and abroad flocked to the Cambodian southwestern province of Kampot to join the eighth sea festival from December 20-22, according to Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon.

World At least 24 die in bus accident in Indonesia At least 24 people died and 13 others were seriously injured when their bus plunged into a ravine in South Sumatra province, Indonesia, police said.

World Indonesia to build two special economic zones on Batam island The Indonesian Coordinating Economy Ministry said on December 23 that the country will build two special economic zones on Batam island, Riau province, next year while it awaits revisions to the free trade and port zone regulation (KPBPB).