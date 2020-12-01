Cambodia rolls out mass contact tracing
People wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 infection in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia on December 1 announced three new COVID-19 infections linked to a community transmission case detected on November 28, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
The new patients were all Cambodian nationals living in Phnom Penh capital city, including a seven-month-old child.
On November 29-30, nearly 4,670 people were tested for COVID-19, said the Health Ministry. Of the number, 17 tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
Ministry of Health spokeswoman Or Vandine said the ministry is conducting contact tracing to rush the testing of those who were in contact with the “November 28 community incident,” across the country, especially in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap province.
Working groups have visited the locations in contact with the incident, according to the spokeswoman.
At present, Cambodia has two COVID-19 testing centres in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, while two others are being built in Preah Sihanouk and Battambang provinces.
As of December 1 morning, the country had recorded 326 cases, with 304 recoveries. All of the 22 remaining patients are being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital./.