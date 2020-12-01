World Singapore to open payment rails to selected non-bank financial firms Singapore is opening up access to the payment rails for non-bank e-wallet players that meet the necessary risk-management standards, according to managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore Ravi Menon.

Politics Vietnam to continue with efforts to realise APEC Vision 2040: Official APEC leaders recently adopted the APEC Vision 2040, and Vietnam will actively contribute to its realisation to help build an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community, according to Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

World Cambodia bans mass gatherings, Thailand tightens border security Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on November 30 issued a 15-day ban of wedding parties and gatherings of more than 20 people, starting from December 1.

World Thai Vietjet commences latest service to Chiang Mai Thai Vietjet has further expanded its flight network with the new service connecting Nakhon Si Thammarat, an administrative centre of southern Thailand and one of the most ancient cities of the country and the famous destination of Chiang Mai in the North.