World Jakarta wants 10,000 electric buses by 2030 Jakarta-owned bus operator Transjakarta has an ambitious plan to expand its electric bus (e-bus) fleet to 10,000 units over the decade as the city tries to push for cleaner air.

World Thailand bans gatherings over COVID-19 fears The Government of Thailand has banned all gatherings "posing risk of disease transmission", except for household meetings and government activities, effective immediately in COVID-19-hit areas.

World Singapore begins COVID-19 vaccination for health workers Senior staff nurse Sarah Lim has become the first person in Singapore to receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.