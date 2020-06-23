ASEAN ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting A virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council took place in Hanoi on June 23, with the ten ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

World Philippines, Indonesia confirm thousands of new COVID-19 cases The Philippine Health Ministry on June 23 announced 1,150 more COVID-19 cases, a record in a day since the outbreak in the country.

World Indonesia: Earthquake jolts part of Sulawesi The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced on June 23 that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake has struck the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

World Singapore dissolves parliament to prepare for election Singaporean President Halimah Yacob dissolved the parliament on June 23 on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to pave the way for a general election.