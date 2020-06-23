Cambodia: school opening to be delayed till year’s end
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport will delay school openings and high school graduation examinations until the end of the year to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.
Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron said schools will be reopened if they can adhere to high standards or COVID-19 prevention and control.
Speaking at a press conference for the construction of the “Centre for Digital and Distance Education” at Preah Sisowath High School last weekend, the minister said although the government moves to offer digital learning services, about half of Cambodia’s 3 million students still cannot fully access online lessons.
He said the government’s stance is to maintain vigilance as it doesn’t want the pandemic to spread again in Cambodia, adding that if COVID-19 spreads in Cambodia, the country will be set back 10 to 20 years.
Schools in the country have been closed since early March when the first case of COVID-19 was detected.
Cambodia has reported 130 COVID-19 cases so far, with two being treated in hospitals./.