Cambodia seeks financial support for infrastructure projects
Cambodia has reviewed the Comprehensive Intermodel Comprehensive Master Plan (CIT-MP) for the next decade, stressing that some 36.6 billion USD is needed for building prioritised infrastructure projects.
Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia Sun Chanthol. (Photo: cpp.org.kh)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has reviewed the Comprehensive Intermodel Comprehensive Master Plan (CIT-MP) for the next decade, stressing that some 36.6 billion USD is needed for building prioritised infrastructure projects.
An inter-ministerial meeting on reviewing the plan was held on February 20 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia Sun Chanthol.
Sun Chanthol said that the government is seeking financial assistance for public investment projects through public-private partnership mechanism as well as foreign funding resources.
In order to roll out 174 projects in line with the plan, Cambodia has to promote its master plan widely, he said, adding the private sector is welcomed if it is interested in the projects.
According to the CIT-MP, 94 projects are related to road infrastructure, eight to railway projects, 23 to river transport projects, 20 to maritime transport projects, 10 to air transport projects, 15 to logistics projects and four others.
Construction of the Funan Techo Canal project, worth 1.7 billion USD, will begin at the end of this year. This is the first historic project in Cambodia’s waterway transport sector to connect the Mekong River system and the sea./.