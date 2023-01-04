Videos Vietnam becomes largest importer of RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK) posted a trade surplus of over 34 billion USD with Vietnam in 2022, and with the figure, Vietnam has become the largest trade partner of the RoK for the first time.

World Anyone entering Malaysia subjected to the same conditions: Malaysian PM Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on January 4 said that Malaysia does not discriminate against any country in conducting COVID-19 checks on inbound travellers as its priority is the health and safety of the people. ​

World Indonesia to set up crypto exchange in 2023 Indonesia plans to set up a crypto exchange this year before it shifts regulatory powers over such assets from commodity futures trading supervisory body Bappebti to Financial Services Authority (FSA).

World Indonesia’s Government to exploit data from PeduliLindungi health app Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the PeduliLindungi application – the COVID-19 contact tracing app used for digital contact tracing in the country, will be used as an individual health data bank and to monitor the population's health on the Satu Sehat (One Health) platform.