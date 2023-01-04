Cambodia sees recovery of international tourists to Angkor complex
Cambodia's Angkor Archaeological Park hosted 287,454 foreign visitors in 2022 and reeled in 11.5 million USD from ticket sales, the state-owned Angkor Enterprise said in a news release on January 4.
At the site (Source: APF/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia's Angkor Archaeological Park hosted 287,454 foreign visitors in 2022 and reeled in 11.5 million USD from ticket sales, the state-owned Angkor Enterprise said in a news release on January 4.
Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesman Top Sopheak said the number of international tourists to the complex has gradually recovered after the country has successfully controlled the COVID-19 pandemic and fully reopened its borders.
Currently, the Angkor attracts between 1,800 and 2,000 foreign visitors on a daily basis, a significant increase from 70 a day during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, he said.
However, the current number was still low compared to the pre-pandemic era, which recorded up to 9,000 international visitors per day, he added.
Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992, is Cambodia’s most popular tourist destination./.