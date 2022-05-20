Cambodia sees strong rise in tourist number
With the threat of COVID-19 receding, the number foreign tourist arrivals to Cambodia has gone up sharply with the first four months of this year recording visits by 230,000 international tourists, an increase of 180 percent compared to the same period in 2021, according to the statistics from country’s Ministry of Tourism.
Most visitors were from other ASEAN countries, including Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, Europe, the US and other parts of Asia. It is estimated that Cambodi will receive about 800,000 foreign tourists by the end of 2022, Cambodia’s Khmer Times newspaper cited the ministry's data as saying.
In order to attract more foreign tourist and improve the efficiency of tourism sector, the ministry has held a meeting on ‘Strengthening the Implementation of Road Map’ with the participation of representatives from Cambodia’s Secretariat of State for Civil Aviation, the General Department of Immigration, the 25 provincial and municipal administrations, and the private sector.
Permanent Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism, Tith Chantha said at the meeting that about 25 provinces accepted the request to continue organising and developing new tourism products and destinations to serve both national and international tourists. At present, some destinations in the capital and provinces have collaborated on joint packages providing tourists opportunities to visit multiple destinations.
Cambodia is promoting itself as a safe tourism destination with adequate measures to control COVID-19, like the strict implementation of standard operating procedures against the pandemic, while continuing to provide quality tourism services, focusing on hospitality skills and safety rules./.