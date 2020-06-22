World RoK, Singapore discuss defense strategy The Defence Ministry of the Republic of Korea (RoK) announced that the RoK and Singapore on June 22 held held talks via video links on defence strategy and COVID-19 response.

World Master plan for Cambodia’s largest airport revealed The State Secretariat of the Civil Aviation (SSCA) Mao Havannal has presented its master plan for the new Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which is set to be the largest airport in Cambodia.

World Singapore keeps goal of expanding rail network by early 2030 Singapore’s plan to expand its rail network by more than 50 percent will be delayed as a result of the impact of COVID-19, but it still aims to hit this target by early 2030, said Singaporean Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on June 22.

World Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.