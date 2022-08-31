Cambodia sets up hotline to report illegal detention
The National Police of Cambodia has announced the setting up of a special hotline to receive cases of alleged illegal detention in Vietnamese, English and Chinese languages.
People across the country are encouraged to call Hotline 117 to report relevant cases as part of the efforts to eliminate all forms of human trafficking and illegal detention.
Hotline 117 is located at the command centre of the General Commission of the National Police which is set to respond immediately when receiving reports of illegal detention, torture and those seeking assistance from the National Police.
Calls to the hotline are free of charge and they can still be made even of the mobile subscribers credit balance on their mobile phones is zero.
Human trafficking and forced labour are increasingly complicated in Cambodia. As of August 20, Cambodian authorities detected 87 cases of human trafficking, rescued 865 foreign victims and arrested more than 60 suspects. In the last week of this month, Cambodian authorities have cracked down seven cases, rescued 25 foreign victims, and arrested 23 foreign suspects.
To eliminate human trafficking and forced labour, Cambodia has set out principles, plans and measures, including an action plan to raise public awareness and strengthen management of foreigners living and working in the Southeast Asian country, except for diplomats./.