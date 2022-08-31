ASEAN Malaysia sets new target of 9.2 million tourist arrivals in 2022 The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia has adjusted up the target on tourist arrivals in 2022 to 9.2 million with tourism receipts of 26.8 billion RM (5.98 billion USD) as the country has almost met the initial target of 4.5 million.

World Number of Malaysian women joining labour force remains low Malaysian women’s participation in the labour market is still low compared to other Southeast Asian countries, according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

World Cambodia, Thailand ink deal on human trafficking combat Cambodia and Thailand have signed an agreement on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on law enforcement cooperation against human trafficking, according to a statement from Cambodia's National Committee for Counter Trafficking (NCCT) on August 29.