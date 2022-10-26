Cambodia, Singapore sign MoU on clean energy cooperation
Cambodia and Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on clean energy cooperation, according to Cambodian Minister for Mines and Energy Suy Sem.
The deal was inked on October 25 at a virtual conference between Suy Sem and Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng.
Suy Sem said that the MoU was an important step to further develop the energy sector in both countries and in the region.
Ministry of Mines and Energy spokesman and director-general for energy, Heng Kunleang, said both countries are committed to doing their part to switch to cleaner sources of energy and reach net-zero by or around the middle of this century.
He also told reporters that the MoU was a step towards realising the broader ASEAN Power Grid vision to enhance interconnectivity, energy security and sustainability in the region./.
