ASEAN Winners of ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2022 announced Dr. Sok Ching Cheong from Malaysia and Dr. Supiya Charoensiriwath from Thailand were named as winners of the 2022 Underwriters Laboratories-ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women.

ASEAN ASEAN, China steps up establishment of centre for emergency management cooperation The second ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM Plus China) has reiterated the commitment to pursue the establishment of the ASEAN-China Centre for Emergency Management Cooperation (ACCEMC) in Guangxi, China.

World Thailand mulls over new measures to spur spending Thailand's Ministry of Finance is preparing to roll out new measures to encourage spending in a bid to maintain the country’s economic recovery, said Pornchai Thiraveja, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

World Indonesia focuses on speeding up post-pandemic aviation recovery Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has stressed the need for post-pandemic aviation recovery efforts, during a recent dialogue on aviation in Jakarta.