Cambodia starts countdown to SEA Games 32
Hundreds of Cambodian athletes and officials gathered at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on August 7 afternoon to start the 1,000-day countdown to the 2023 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32).
CAMSOC officials and members discuss various plans regarding SEA Games 32. (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)
The ceremony was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, who is Chairman of the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).
It also saw the attendance of Minister of Tourism and CAMSOC Vice Chairman Thong Khon, among others.
During the ceremony, CAMSOC also formally unveiled the official logo, mascot and theme of SEA Games 32.
The theme selected for the Cambodia-hosted SEA Games is “Sport live in peace”, which is reportedly a reflection of the role that sports plays in cementing peace and friendship among countries in the region.
The main feature for the logo is Angkor Wat and four dragons, both well-known symbols of Cambodia. The mascots, meanwhile, are two rabbits wearing Cambodian uniforms, one red and the other blue, reflecting the colours of the Cambodian flag.
The 2023 SEA Games will kick off on May 5, 2023. This will mark Cambodia’s first time hosting the regional sports competition. /.