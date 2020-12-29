World ASEAN+3 countries talk ways to ensure cyber security ASEAN+3 countries must work together to complete a legal framework for cyber security, looking towards building common ASEAN rules and standards for information security based on voluntary codes of conduct, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam.

World India to launch “rice ATMs” similar to Vietnam’s A rice dispensing machine or ‘rice ATM’ will soon be set up in a slum in Bengaluru – the capital city of India’s southern Karnataka state - to support local poor people.

World Malaysia collects over 100 million USD of digital service tax The Malaysian government has so far collected 428.07 million RM (105 million USD) from digital service providers since the start of the enforcement of the Digital Services Tax early this year, said Deputy Finance Minister Abd Rahim Bakri.