Illustrative photo (Source: phnompenhpost.com)

- Cambodia will no longer issue licences to online gambling businesses or renew existing licences when they are expired, Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a directive on August 18.The PM stressed the Government stops granting licences to online gambling businesses inside and outside Cambodia, while valid ones will be allowed to operate until their licenses are expired without chances of renewing the licences.Hun Sen also asked the authorities at all levels to intensify inspections of all illegal online gambling operations to maintain social security and public order.The move came after some foreign criminals have run underground online gambling businesses in the country and used them as a front to operate telecom scams in order to extort money from victims inside and outside Cambodia.-VNA