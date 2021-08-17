Cambodia strives to complete vaccination for prisoners by August’s end
The vaccination of prisoners against COVID-19 in Cambodia is likely to be completed by the end of the month as only 5,000 inmates still need to get vaccinated, according to the country's General Department of Prisons (GDP) spokesman Nouth Savna.
Vaccination at a prison in Cambodia (Photo: Internet)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The vaccination of prisoners against COVID-19 in Cambodia is likely to be completed by the end of the month as only 5,000 inmates still need to get vaccinated, according to the country's General Department of Prisons (GDP) spokesman Nouth Savna.
Savna was quoted by the Phnom Penh Post on August 17 as saying that medical workers are administering the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines to the remaining inmates in seven provincial prisons.
The GDP has vaccinated over 73 percent of the more than 37,000 prisoners nationwide.
There have been reports about COVID-19 spreading in some prisons in Cambodia since early 2021.
According to the Cambodian Ministry of Health, the number of new cases in the country tends to decrease, but the number of deaths is still high. Currently, the northwestern provinces of Cambodia near the border with Thailand are under heavy pressure because many Cambodian workers are returning home./.
Savna was quoted by the Phnom Penh Post on August 17 as saying that medical workers are administering the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines to the remaining inmates in seven provincial prisons.
The GDP has vaccinated over 73 percent of the more than 37,000 prisoners nationwide.
There have been reports about COVID-19 spreading in some prisons in Cambodia since early 2021.
According to the Cambodian Ministry of Health, the number of new cases in the country tends to decrease, but the number of deaths is still high. Currently, the northwestern provinces of Cambodia near the border with Thailand are under heavy pressure because many Cambodian workers are returning home./.