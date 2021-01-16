Cambodia supports border provinces’ quarantine of migrant workers
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to allocate an additional 800 million riel (196,000 USD) and 200 million riel to Oddar Meanchey and Battambang provinces, respectively, to prepare, supply and maintain quarantine accommodations for Cambodian workers returning from Thailand.
As of January 13 evening, there had been 2,235 migrant workers under quarantine in Oddar Meanchey and over 300 workers had completed their quarantine period.
Meanwhile, as of January 14, more than 3,000 migrant workers had returned from Thailand via the international checkpoints of Banteay Meanchey province and nearly 1,000 had completed their quarantine.
Ministry of Interior Secretary of State Chou Bun Eng said on January 12 that more than 130,000 migrant workers had left Thailand for Cambodia but Cambodian authorities believe they have successfully stopped almost all of them and required them to do quarantine for 14 days.
In recent days, the Cambodian Health Ministry confirmed tens of new COVID-19 cases who are migrant workers returning from Thailand, with 15 reported on January 15.
As of January 15, the country recorded 426 infections, of whom 381 receiving the all-clear, and no fatalities./.