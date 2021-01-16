World Indonesia: Tsunami warned following 6.2-magnitude earthquake in West Sulawesi Director of the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati has warned of a potential tsunami from subsequent aftershocks following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake striking Majene city, West Sulawesi province, in the early hours of January 15.

World Tourism fees to help insure foreign visitors The Thai National Tourism Policy Committee has approved the proposed guidelines for the collection of a 300 THB (10 USD) tourism fee from each international visitor for the management of local tourist destinations.

ASEAN ASEAN, China vow to boost ties Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed to further enhance ASEAN-China relations at their meeting in Brunei on January 14.

World Vietnam backs Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity Vietnam supports Yemen’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN Ambassador Pham Hai Anh told the UN Security Council (UNSC), stressing the importance of promoting and ensuring the meaningful participation of women in the political process.