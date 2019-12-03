World Francophone mayors conference shares experience in urban development Nearly 400 delegates from the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF) member cities as well as experts and partners gathered at a conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to discuss sustainable urban area building and challenges in urban construction.

World Indonesia: Blast at National Monument park injures two soldiers Two Indonesian soldiers were injured after a blast occurred at the National Monument park near the Presidential Palace in central Jakarta on December 3, according to local police.

World Singapore adopts modern technology for homeland security Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on December 2 announced the establishment of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) with the aim of adopting the most advanced technology for the safety of the city state.

World Singapore boosts dengue fight with new mozzie breeding facility Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) on December 2 launched a new facility that can breed millions of male mosquitoes a week to prevent urban female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes from producing offspring.