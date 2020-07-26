World Singaporean PM announces new cabinet Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on July 25 announced his new Cabinet 15 days after the People's Action Party (PAP) won this year’s general election with 61.24 percent of the votes.

World Vietnam plays huge role in 25-year ASEAN development: Russian expert Vietnam has played a huge role in the ASEAN development over the last 25 years, Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Russia-based Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation for Support of Scientific Research, has said.

ASEAN Indonesian diplomat lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair As current Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam has shown its competency and leadership in navigating ASEAN at this unprecedented and challenging time, Chief Representative of Indonesia to ASEAN Ade Padmo Sarwono has said.

ASEAN US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation The US has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the building of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.