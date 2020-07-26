Cambodia suspends flights from Indonesia, Malaysia
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on July 25 approved the Ministry of Health’s proposal to temporarily ban all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia to curb the spread of COVID-19 from August 1.
Customers buying fresh food an at a morning market in Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP)
In an announcement released on late July 25, the ministry said it had noticed a spike in the number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past week, especially from the two countries.
Of the 108 passengers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after arriving in Cambodia via Malaysia and Indonesia, 55 took Malaysia flights.
The announcement came the same day Cambodia confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19 among passengers on two separate flights from Indonesia.
Cambodia on July 25 confirmed 23 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 225, the ministry said./.
