World Singapore records strong tourism recovery in H1 Singapore welcomed 1.5 million visitors in the first half of 2022, nearly 12 times higher than the same period last year, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) reported on July 14.

World Singapore posts year-on-year growth of 4.8% in Q2 Singapore’s economy expanded 4.8% year on year in the second quarter of 2022, led by the manufacturing sector, according to advance estimates released by the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on July 14.

World Timor-Leste reaffirms readiness for ASEAN membership Timor-Leste has reiterated its readiness to become a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while working with the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Fact-Finding Mission to the country.

World Malaysia considers applying stricter rules on COVID-19 prevention Citing the decline in COVID-19 standard operating process (SOP) compliance, Malaysian Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has warned that stricter enforcement could follow.