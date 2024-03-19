Pheu Thai Party President Paetongtarn Shinawatra shakes hands with Cambodia n Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on March 18. (Photo: phnompenhpost.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s ruling Pheu Thai Party President Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke highly of the bilateral relationship and cooperation, which has been elevated to a strategic partnership, bringing mutual benefits to the two peoples, during a meeting in Cambodia on March 18.

The Cambodian PM briefed the Pheu Thai Party leader on the results of his official visit to Thailand in March, contributing to strengthening and expanding relations between the two countries in many fields, including economy, trade, tourism, and labor.

For her part, Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her hope that cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened in other important areas, including promoting the role of women.

The Pheu Thai Party President is paying a two-day visit to Cambodia at the invitation of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Chairman and Chairman of the Supreme Advisory Council to Cambodian King Hun Sen. The visit aims to exchange views on cooperation between the two neighbouring countries for the common benefit of the two peoples and the two parties on the basis of the relationship friendship and close cooperation between the two sides.



On March 18, Phethong Thansinawatra, the youngest daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had private meetings with Cambodian Senate President Say Chhum, acting National Assembly Speaker Cheam Yeap, and CPP Chairman Hun Sen./.