The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved up to 4.3 billion USD to help finance the construction of nearly 55 km of modern suburban railway line connecting Metro Manila with the city of Calamba in the Philippines.

The Indonesia-Australia climate change partnership will push investment in new and clean energy, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said.

Vietnam has proposed East Asia Summit (EAS) partners, with their potential and strengths, continue to coordinate closely with ASEAN in coping with COVID-19 pandemic and speed up economic recovery as well as help narrow development gaps and promote the growth of sub-regions, including the Mekong Sub-region, ensuring equal and sustainable development in the region.