Cambodia tightens pandemic prevention measures
Authorities of Phnom Penh capital city has just issued a regulation to deal with the growing number of Omicron variant infections in Cambodia.
Phnom Penh has requested all 14 districts in the city and municipal departments to strictly comply with COVID-19-related regulations, particularly strengthening communications campaigns to raise the public awareness on the matter. Business owners are required to check clients’ vaccination cards, while customers who have not received the booster shot four months after injecting the full basic doses are not allowed to come to public places.
On February 10, Cambodia recorded 262 new cases of COVID-19, which were all Omicron variant infections.
Meanwhile COVID-19 preventive measures are likely to be increased in neighbouring Thailand for Valentine’s Day and Songkran as daily infections have exceeded 10,000 for several days.
The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s Operation Centre is considering proposing tougher preventive measures for Valentine’s Day next week and Songkran in April, according to a Government House source.
The suggestion, along with other proposals by the Operation Centre, will be submitted for approval by the CCSA, which is headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, at its meeting on February 11.
On February 10, Thailand confirmed 14,822 new cases, the highest since September 11 last year. To date, the nation’s caseload hit 2,545,873, with 22,364 deaths./.