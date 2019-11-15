Politics ASEAN transport ministers’ meeting ends with important agreements The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) and related meetings have been a success with the signing of a number of important agreements to facilitate air, maritime and land transportation, Transport Minister Nguyen Van The told a press conference in Hanoi on November 15.

World ASEAN, Japan step up transport cooperation ASEAN and Japan agreed to enhance transport cooperation towards environmental sustainability at the 17th ASEAN-Japan Transport Ministers Meeting, which was held in Hanoi on November 15.

World Thailand to launch tax refund app to boost tourism spending Thai Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana has announced that the government plans to launch a tax refund mobile application by the end of this month in a bid to increase tourism spending.

World India resumes palm oil imports from Malaysia Indian refiners have resumed the import of palm oil from Malaysia after a month hiatus by contracting around 70,000 tonnes of shipments in December.