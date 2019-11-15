Cambodia to ban import, production of single-use plastic products
Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment plans to issue a circular banning the import and production of single-use plastic products as part of efforts to reduce plastic waste pollution in the country.
Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment spokesperson Neth Peaktra (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment plans to issue a circular banning the import and production of single-use plastic products as part of efforts to reduce plastic waste pollution in the country.
The ministry’s spokesperson Neth Peaktra said that single-use plastic products such as straws, spoons and cups must be replaced by more environmentally-friendly ones.
Cambodian people are encouraged to use straws made of bamboo, paper or metal, he said.
He revealed that the ministry has been drafting a circular banning the import and production of single-use plastic products.
According to environmental protection group Trash Youth, the move is expected to reduce the consumption of plastic products, while improving the livelihood of households and facilities engaging in production of straws and bags made of materials other than plastic such as paper and bamboo.
Major cities in Cambodia have struggled with plastic waste pollution. On the average, each urban resident in the country uses about 2,000 plastic bags every year./.
