Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun has ordered the country’s police to enhance national security during the upcoming holidays, from August 17 to 21, which was set in lieu of the postponed Khmer New Year in April.

The measures include the acceleration of crackdowns on individuals who “attempt to cause social unrest”.

In a letter, he said that Cambodian authorities must implement the “Safe Village-Commune Policy” actively and use all measures available to stop opportunists from causing insecurity and threatening the safety of people and their properties.

Security measures must be strictly implemented and observed at entertainment hubs to maintain order and close attention must especially be given in ensuring the absolute safety of the King, top leaders and senior national dignitaries who will be travelling and visiting the people on this occasion, he added.

Regular patrols must also be conducted regularly to protect the properties of the citizens, said Gen Savoeun.

In addition, provincial police chiefs were ordered to ensure the continued dissemination of COVID-19 health guidelines and suppression of activities that incite fear and violence. Stronger enforcement of the new sub-decree on the Traffic Law must also be observed./.