Cambodia to export 500,000 tonnes of mangoes to China annually
Cambodian mangoes (Source: AKP)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia will soon export mango to China to expand its agricultural product exports to foreign markets.
The two countries have scheduled to ink a protocol on phytosanitary for mango export on June 9 in Phnom Penh.
Once signed, mango will be included with other agricultural products from Cambodia to China such as rice, cassava chips, and banana.
Cambodia can export about 500,000 tonnes of high quality mangos per year to China.
The mango export will contribute to further boost the agricultural sector of Cambodia.
The country can produce about 1.89 million tonnes of fresh mango a year and other main markets for the Cambodian fruit are Thailand, Vietnam, France, Russia, and the Republic of Korea./.