World Ceremony welcomes ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit A ceremony to welcome the upcoming ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit was held in the southeastern port city of Busan on November 10, luring the participation of around 10,000 people.

World Majority of Thai people see ASEAN Summit as beneficial A large majority of Thai people think that Thailand has benefited from the 35th ASEAN Summit, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

World Cambodia: Opposition leader freed from house arrest The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has freed former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha from house arrest, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason.

World EU-Singapore trade deal to take effect on November 21 A trade deal between the European Union (EU) and Singapore will go into effect on November 21, President of the European Commission (EC) Jean-Claude Juncker has announced.