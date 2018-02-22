Prime Minister Hun Sen, leader of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) in a meeting on January 19 (Source: Xinhua/VNA)

– Cambodia’s National Election Committee (NEC) announced on February 22 that the country’s senate election will officially kick off on February 25.Four political parties are standing in the election, including the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen, the Funcinpec Party, the Cambodian Youth Party, and the Khmer National United Party.NEC’s spokesperson Hang Puthea said that the election will involve 11,695 voters, including all 123 members of parliament and 11,572 commune/ward councillors.He said the senate has 62 seats, but the election will be held for 58 seats only, as two senators will be appointed by King Norodom Sihamoni and two others by the lower house.A total of 276 observers from 12 organisations had registered to monitor the election, he added.According to the spokesman, preliminary results will be announced on February 25 afternoon, while the official results will be announced on March 3 if there is no complaint filed by any political parties against the results.The senate election is held in every six years. In the last election conducted in January 2012, the ruling CPP party won 46 seats.-VNA