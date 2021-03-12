World Philippine artist turns waste into paintings Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles has for years incorporated materials ranging from shredded plastic to old paint and leftover construction wood in his paintings in a bid to raise awareness about trash.

World ASEAN, Cuba evaluate cooperation potential The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Cuba on March 11 held a virtual conference to evaluate cooperation potential between the two sides.

World Thailand to resume selling rice to Indonesia under G2G contracts The Thai Government plans to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell 1 million tonnes of rice a year in a government-to-government (G2G) deal with Indonesia late this month.

World Thai court conditionally approves constitutional amendment bids Thailand's Constitutional Court on March 11 endorsed constitutional amendment bids launched by Members of Parliament on condition that public referendums be held twice.