Cambodia to increase flights from Singapore during SEA Games 2023
Cambodia will need to increase the number of flights between the country and Singapore during the SEA Games 2023 to meet expected demands to and from the city-state.
The logo and mascot of the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games 2023 to be hosted by Cambodia. (Source: baotintuc.vn)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia will need to increase the number of flights between the country and Singapore during the SEA Games 2023 to meet expected demands to and from the city-state.
Local media reported that the during their meeting, Cambodia’s Acting Minister of Tourism Tith Chantha and Singaporean Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong discussed the need to increase flights between the two countries.
The increased flights will attract more international tourists to Cambodia, especially to prepare to transport passengers and receive tourists when the SEA Games 2023 is held in Cambodia.
Both sides mentioned the connection of Cambodia-Singapore direct flights through Singapore Airlines and other airlines, which is an important factor in promoting international tourists to Cambodia./.