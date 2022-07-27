World Thailand’s foreign investments soar in H1 Investments by overseas companies registered under the Foreign Business Act (FBA) of Thailand rose by 73.5% year-on-year in the first six months of 2022.

ASEAN Thailand’s aviation makes recovery after pandemic Thailand’s aviation industry is making steady progress in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd (AoT) anticipates a full recovery by the end of 2024.

World Philippine President delivers first national statement at parliament Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on July 25 delivered his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the country’s parliament, pledging to reform the tariff system and turn the country into a destination for investors and tourists.