Passengers arrive at Phnom Penh International Airport. (Photo:khmertimeskh.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodia is to launch a trial “e-Arrival Card” scheme for travelers to the kingdom, starting in 2024, which will replace the plethora of paper forms that are currently required on arrival, the country’s Ministry of Interior has announced.

Accordingly, the e-Arrival Card will make it easier for foreign travelers and Cambodian citizens who enter Cambodia through international airports to complete the immigration formalities and health procedures in one form.

The announcement stated that during the trial period from January 1 to June 30, passengers have an option to fill in an electronic form or a paper form.

All passengers will be required to fill in an electronic form when the e-Arrival Card scheme is officially launched from July 1, it added.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy, in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export, agriculture, and construction and real estate.

The kingdom recorded 4.4 million international tourists in the first 10 months of 2023, a significant rise of around 180% over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism./.